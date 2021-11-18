UrduPoint.com

Local Bodies Elections To Be Held In May Next Year : PM Niazi

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 10:08 PM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi Thursday said the Local Bodies Elections would be held in May 2022 in the state

He said that Opposition Party, PML-N got stay order from the courts on development projects as it (PML-N) recruited 1200 employees within 2 weeks in Educational department out of the rules and without taking NTS of the employees.

He said, "We have not expelled Adhoc employees but revoked adhoc Act." He was talking to media persons here while inspecting Central Press Club (CPC) Building which is under construction.

He said that his government's 90 days performance was obvious to all and anyone who wished to verify, he could go to visit the project sites, adding that our government used 71% budget on the development projects in three months after assuming office whereas, the former government expended mere 61% of the budget in its 5 year tenure.

The AJK Premier was of the view that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was interested in the development of AJK and funds of Rs 500 billion for the state was its clear proof.

While giving some details of the development projects, Qayoom Niazi said pointed out 12 KMs tunnel from Shonthar (Neelum) to Astour (GB),200 KMs Kashmir Highway from Mansehra via Lohargali to Muzaffarabad ,Ponch and Mirpur and their construction work would be launched soon, he added.

The PM observed that Media was called the forth pillar of the state and the journalists were fulfilling their professional duties by highlighting Kashmir issue and Indian brutalities in IIOJK at international level in every moment besides, identifying the flaws of the government and its institutions in a positive way .

The minister for local government and Rural Development Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Chairman Implementation and Inspecting Commission Raja Mansoor Khan, Secretary Information Midhat Shehzad and DG Information Raja Azhar Iqbal also were present on the occasion.

