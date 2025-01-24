Local Bodies Elections To Help Improve System: Kundi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said that local bodies elections would help improve the system.
There is a need to organize local bodies elections in the Center and Punjab province, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about tenure of the government, he said that parliamentary system will complete five year period.
He said that Pakistan Peoples Party would continue playing role as a coalition partner.
To a question about privatization process, he said, there is need to promote public-private partnership program for providing job opportunities to people. About PECA bill, he said, we could have discussion in the upper house for improvement in the law.
To a question about Bilawal Bhuttoo's visit to United States, he said the PPP leader is planning to visit US soon.
