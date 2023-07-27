Open Menu

Local Bodies Finalizes Arrangements For Ashura-e-Muharram: Mayor Karachi

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Local bodies finalizes arrangements for Ashura-e-Muharram: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the local bodies have completed the arrangements to facilitate the mourners on the occasion of Ashura-e-Muharram

The mourners will be provided with all municipal facilities on the 9th and 10th of Muharram. Carpeting of various roads as well as on routes of processions has been completed, he said in a statement.

The Mayor said that the problems of sewage around Imambargahs and mosques have also been resolved.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that he himself and the chairmen of different towns are visiting different areas of Karachi and holding a series of meetings with scholars, Zakirs, elders and organizers of processions.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that we are fully aware of the problems of the people.

Being the Mayor, it is his duty to look after all the citizens irrespective of religion, sect or language and not only to protect their rights but also to try to provide them with civic facilities.

The Mayor of Karachi said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's directive is to try hard to maintain law and order during the days of Muharram.

The Mayor Karachi said that the entire municipal administration is active and he hopes that during the days of Ashura, the mourners will not face any kind of inconvenience.

He requested the organizers of processions to take out the processions on the designated routes so that the security plans that have been prepared can be fully implemented.

