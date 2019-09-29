Local bodies' polls preparations: ECP to launch voters awareness campaign in Oct

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to launch a voters' awareness campaign in October while the revised preliminary electoral lists will be published in November this year.

According to an ECP official, the ECP has directed the authorities concerned to complete preparation of electoral lists at the earliest in view of the upcoming local government elections to be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh.

He said, the Election Commission wants the related job to be done as early as possible.

For public convenience, display centers and inspection centers will be established in every district. This will enable the individuals to check their Names and details in the electoral lists.

Under Section 27 of the Elections Act, 2017, registration of a voter can be made on temporary or permanent address.

It is pertinent to mention here that the total number of registered voters, both males and females is around 109 million and according to an estimate, the number is expected to cross 113 million by end of November.