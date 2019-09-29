UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Local Bodies' Polls Preparations: ECP To Launch Voters Awareness Campaign In Oct

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 03:00 PM

Local bodies' polls preparations: ECP to launch voters awareness campaign in Oct

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to launch a voters' awareness campaign in October while the revised preliminary electoral lists will be published in November this year.

According to an ECP official, the ECP has directed the authorities concerned to complete preparation of electoral lists at the earliest in view of the upcoming local government elections to be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh.

He said, the Election Commission wants the related job to be done as early as possible.

For public convenience, display centers and inspection centers will be established in every district. This will enable the individuals to check their Names and details in the electoral lists.

Under Section 27 of the Elections Act, 2017, registration of a voter can be made on temporary or permanent address.

It is pertinent to mention here that the total number of registered voters, both males and females is around 109 million and according to an estimate, the number is expected to cross 113 million by end of November.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Job October November 2017 Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE made significant improvements towards preparin ..

47 minutes ago

OFID supports Rwanda’s water and sanitation infr ..

1 hour ago

Filipino sand artist creates tribute for UAE’s s ..

3 hours ago

UAE foreign minister, Turkmenistani minister meet ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

UAE Press: Eliminating N-weapons a global duty

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.