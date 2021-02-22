UrduPoint.com
Local Bodies To Be Formed In Proportion To Population

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Monday that local bodies would be formed in different cities of the province in proportion to the population so that problems of citizens and daily issues could be resolved in the best possible way.

Presiding over a meeting which discussed in detail the New Local Body System in Punjab here, Aleem said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted a strong local government system in Punjab as the formation of local bodies was an important part of the manifesto of the present government.

The Senior Minister said that appropriate changes would be inculcated in tehsils and villages of Punjab as well and different proposals were being considered in this regard.

He said that different suggestions had been tabled for which deliberations had been initiated among the provincial ministers and various aspects of Local Government Act 2019 were being considered.

In the meeting, the Secretary Local Government presented the proposals prepared by the Local Government department for different cities on which the participants expressed their views.

The meeting was told that reorganization of local government system includes- the formation of municipal committees, town committees and metropolitan corporations in various cities of the province.

