Local Bodies To Facilitate Processions Of Muharram: Mayor Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:31 PM

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar along with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan and former provincial minister Syed Abdul Haseeb met renowned scholar Allama Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi and assured that local bodies will fully facilitate processions of Muharram-ul-Haram like previous years

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar along with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan and former provincial minister Syed Abdul Haseeb met renowned scholar Allama Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi and assured that local bodies will fully facilitate processions of Muharram-ul-Haram like previous years.

Talking to them, the Mayor said that inter-faith harmony and unity is need of the hour to fail evil designs of the criminal elements, said a statement issued here Friday.

All civic institutions should perform duties to facilitate mourners during Muharram, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Allama Shahenshah Naqvi said that a public gathering should be held for issues of Karachi after Muharram-ul-Haram.

More Stories From Pakistan

