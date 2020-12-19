UrduPoint.com
Local Body Elections In GB Be Held In February Or March 2021: Says Minister LG GB

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Local body elections in GB be held in February or March 2021: says Minister LG GB

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Local Government Gilgit Baltistan Haji Abdul Hameed has said that local body elections in Gilgit-Baltistan would be held in February or March 2021.

Talking to the media, he said that the delay in holding the local body elections was to the detriment of the people.

He said that we try not to delay the process in any way, adding that I want to hold the local body elections as soon as possible and hand over the power to the elected representatives of the people at the lower level.

He said that the people also want the local body elections to be held immediately.

He said that our government wants to safeguard the interests of the people. "Homework was being completed and big news would come in a few days",he said.

