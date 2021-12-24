Local Body elections in Punjab to be conducted on time: Farrukh Habib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Information and broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said that the government will fulfill all the promises made to the people including conduct of local bodies elections in Punjab

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will go with better plans and strategy in Local bodies election in Punjab.

State minister said that prime minister in person has reviewed the ticket awarding process and the government is reviewing all the factors in KP local bodies elections.

'We have no objection towards the candidate who fulfill merit criteria,' however, party will adopt better strategy in next phase, he said and adding that the PTI had not that much time to get prepared in KP local body elections.

PTI is on top if we consider counting total votes, but because of too many candidates votes are being slit, stated minister.

He further stated every election seems to be a new election but there is no better momentum party than the PTI.

Talking about the opposition he said, Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified according to the constitution, therefore there are some speculations circulating in social media about ending Nawaz Sharif's punishment. Hence, supremacy of law is above all.

Minister further said that Nawaz Sharif should come back to complete his punishment/sentence.