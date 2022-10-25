UrduPoint.com

Local Body Set Up To Take Decision Regarding Play Grounds' Contracts: IHC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday ordered to leave the decisions regarding the out sourcing of play grounds of the Federal capital on the disposal of the local government representatives.

The court said that the local body election schedule had been announced in federal capital and new elected representatives would take decisions regarding the out sourcing of the grounds.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case against grant of contracts of sports grounds to the private limited companies.

The petition was filed by Sardar Mehtab Khan through his lawyer Adil Auzair Qazi Advocate.

At the outset of hearing, deputy commissioner ICT appeared before the court and informed it that the local body elections were scheduled on December 24.

The decision related to the play grounds had been stopped till the elections, he said.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that the citizens had to pay fees to play cricket if the grounds were made out source. He said that the MCI had no authority to grant contracts in that regard.

