Open Menu

Local Boxer Shot Dead In Phandu

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Local boxer shot dead in Phandu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Unknown gunmen shot dead a boxer named Jahanzaib outside his home in Peshawar on Friday.

According to police, the local boxer was targeted outside his house in Phandu area of Peshawar.

Two gunmen opened fire at Jahanzaib which resulted in his instant death.

Police said the deceased had recently shot bullets at the house of the attackers. The body of the deceased was shifted to hospital for the medico-legal procedure.

An investigation has been launched into the incident after registration of the case, the police added.

Related Topics

Dead Peshawar Fire Police Boxer

Recent Stories

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

36 minutes ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

51 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

51 minutes ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

1 hour ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

1 hour ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

2 hours ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mo ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian ..

2 hours ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellb ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellbeing of its female staff

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over 50 tech companies at GITEX Af ..

2 hours ago
 Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-bo ..

Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-border terrorism'

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan