Local boxer shot dead in Phandu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Unknown gunmen shot dead a boxer named Jahanzaib outside his home in Peshawar on Friday.

According to police, the local boxer was targeted outside his house in Phandu area of Peshawar.

Two gunmen opened fire at Jahanzaib which resulted in his instant death.

Police said the deceased had recently shot bullets at the house of the attackers. The body of the deceased was shifted to hospital for the medico-legal procedure.

An investigation has been launched into the incident after registration of the case, the police added.