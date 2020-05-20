Local brand shops witness rush of female customers ahead of Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Soon after the lifting of restrictions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, many local brand shops all across the Federal capital start selling garments, shoes and other accessories with offering attractive ''Eid sales'' by displaying upto 30 to 50% off minting money from the female customers.

A huge rush of female shoppers could be seen in the markets for buying summer clothing brands as the residents have started preparing for the Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to brand retailers, the hustle and bustle was quite evident and people in large numbers including men, women, kids could be seen busy in buying brand garments, kids wear, shoes and several other essential commodities.

They expressed hoped that after lockdown eased and Eid festival coming they were expecting a good business throughout the days.

Anjum Danish a worker in a famous brand shop talking to APP said We workers are happy to be back earning money, despite worries over potential exposure to the contagion.

A brand conscious female buyer while purchasing clothes said that Relaxing the lockdown is a positive step and now we can enjoy our Eid with full festivities but therefore we as a responsible citizens should play our positive role and follow government SOPs for social distancing as well.

"People are keen to get back out again and get out into the shops, they've probably missed doing that, so it could be quite busy," another customer Hina Asif says.

A retailer said Ramazan was very good for us. All items were available and our customers were very happy. Our prices are very competitive and all our promotional campaigns were well-received by shoppers.

"In terms of service, I believe we are number one and we are providing quality products and best prices, as well as excellent customer service in all means. If there is something that we provide best for our customers, it is our service.

Another retailer said We are facing huge rush of shoppers over the last two days. Women shoppers are more in number and children's products are also in high demand with our famous brand .

"Most people are making huge purchases of all products, including garments, cosmetics, shoes and some of them are spending lavishly," said the seller.

It's great to see the obvious enthusiasm in city to get back to the shops after weeks of lockdown. That's a really great sign for retail, and a very natural response as, shopkeeper commented.

Our brand shop is continue to follow government health advice and measures in our centres including playing our role in educating customers about the importance of physical distancing when they visit our centres and our retailers," retailers assured.