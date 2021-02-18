Local Bus Association demands to allot bus stand in Quetta

Quetta Local Bus Association's President Muhammad Ishaq demanded provincial government to provide proper local Bus stand in the city as passengers were suffering difficulties due to non availability of proper bus stop

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Quetta Local Bus Association's President Muhammad Ishaq demanded provincial government to provide proper local Bus stand in the city as passengers were suffering difficulties due to non availability of proper bus stop.

He made this demand in a press conference here on Thursday.

Local Bus Association's General Secretary Shair Ahmed Baloch, Information Secretary Buland Khan Shahwani and other members were present.

President Muhammad Ishaq Bazai said we had parked local buses on National Highway near Railway Station as protest for demanding provincial government to allot Bus Stop in the City.

He said the Old Bus Stop had been sealed in 2006 by ex City Nazim, later, government had given us various routes for standing of bus as temporary basis. Muhammad Ishaq said yesterday, on 17-02-2021, our buses were stopped from Qalion road without any notice.