Open Menu

Local Communities Role Vital In Preservation, Promotion Of Gandhara Heritage: Speakers

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Local communities role vital in preservation, promotion of Gandhara heritage: Speakers

The speakers on Wednesday stressed the vital role of the local communities in the preservation, protection, and promotion of the Gandhara heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):The speakers on Wednesday stressed the vital role of the local communities in the preservation, protection, and promotion of the Gandhara heritage.

The Day II of Gandhara Symposium 2023 titled "Cultural Diplomacy: Reviving Gandhara Civilization and Buddhist Heritage in Pakistan" commenced with the Fourth Session on "Exploring the Spirit of Gandhara: Preserving the Past & Illuminating the Future." The session was moderated by the Director of the State Bank Museum and Head of ICOM Pakistan, Dr. Asma Ibrahim.

Speakers of the session were Prof of Archaeology, University of Leicester, UK, Prof. Ruth Young; Senior Researcher, Cultural Heritage Foundation, South Korea, Yi Yun Jung; Director Minister of Buddhasana Religious And Cultural Affairs, Sri Lanka, Nishantha Pushpakumara; Prof. Dr. Hridya Ratna Bajracharaya; Former VC Lumbini University, Nepal; and Prof. Xiang Debao, Prof. School of International Journalism & Communication, Beijing University.

The panelists discussed that the heritage sites were very important for religious practices but also for building religious and national identity.

They highlighted that the true spirits of Gandhara were reflected in the stone sculpture of fasting Siddharta, the academic excellence of Taxila, and the mindful, pragmatic, imaginative, creative, and bold nature of Gandhara.

It was proposed to support the bringing of new digital technology and chemicals for preservation purposes. It was also underlined that Gandhara was not only a communication but an all-out campaign for modernization for not only an international audience but also for the Pakistanis themselves.

In the Concluding Session, a summary of the Symposium was presented by Dr. Abdul Samad that highlighted key takeaways from the 2-day Panel Discussions, Round Table, and In-house deliberations.

This was followed by concluding remarks from Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, who stressed inter-faith harmony and shared his views and suggestions on promoting Gandhara tourism. An address by the Chief Guest Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith, Senator Talha Mahmood, was delivered.

Senator Talha Mahmood indicated that developing sustainable tourism initiatives, particularly related to Gandhara, should be one of our key goals.

He highlighted the hospitable nature of Pakistani society and dispelled the negative propaganda about security in Pakistan. As a mark of Pakistan promoting inter-faith harmony, he extended an invitation to people of different faiths and cultures to visit Pakistan.

Lastly, a vote of thanks was presented by DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood. He congratulated the organizers and participants on the completion of the academic sessions, which had held in-depth deliberations on various aspects of Gandhara civilization, and produced takeaways that would be beneficial in crafting an appropriate strategy and action plan.

He extended special thanks to foreign participants and Pakistani scholars and experts for their insightful presentations and thoughtful discourse.

He concluded that this Symposium, a multi-stakeholder enterprise, was a resounding success owning to the excellent collaboration and coordination among all relevant departments and institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Sri Lanka Vote Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Visit Bank Beijing Leicester Enterprise United Kingdom South Korea Taxila All From

Recent Stories

Digital DEWA strengthens strategic partnership wit ..

Digital DEWA strengthens strategic partnership with Huawei during China visit

15 minutes ago
 G7 Considers Long-Range Weapons Among Priorities o ..

G7 Considers Long-Range Weapons Among Priorities of Supplies for Ukraine

15 minutes ago
 Over Rs. 65 billion disbursed among 7.2 million be ..

Over Rs. 65 billion disbursed among 7.2 million beneficiaries under Benazir Kafa ..

2 minutes ago
 SU announces examination fee submission schedule f ..

SU announces examination fee submission schedule for semester examination

3 minutes ago
 PPMA delegation calls on Chairman FBR, discuss sal ..

PPMA delegation calls on Chairman FBR, discuss sale tax regime

5 minutes ago
 Food authority seized 135 bags of Chinese salt

Food authority seized 135 bags of Chinese salt

5 minutes ago
4 outlaws held :arms, hashish recovered

4 outlaws held :arms, hashish recovered

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM pays tribute to Pak Army for foilin ..

Balochistan CM pays tribute to Pak Army for foiling terrorist attack by quick re ..

5 minutes ago
 Kiev Hopes to Sign Security Assurances at 2024 NAT ..

Kiev Hopes to Sign Security Assurances at 2024 NATO Summit in Washington

5 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Starvation Cult in Kenya Reaches 3 ..

Death Toll From Starvation Cult in Kenya Reaches 360 As More Bodies Found - Repo ..

5 minutes ago
 Israeli Defense Minister to Go on 2-Day Visit to A ..

Israeli Defense Minister to Go on 2-Day Visit to Azerbaijan to Talk Cooperation ..

3 minutes ago
 DC Larkana presides meeting regarding law and orde ..

DC Larkana presides meeting regarding law and order situation during Muharram

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan