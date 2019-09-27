Local community engagement, reliable monitoring necessary for 10BTT: Amin Aslam

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said success of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) Project is possible through engaging local communities, developing reliable and viable monitoring and reporting mechanisms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said success of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) Project is possible through engaging local communities, developing reliable and viable monitoring and reporting mechanisms.

"The strong monitoring of each tree sapling planted under 10BTT anywhere in the country can be easily and anytime verified by even a common person," he said this during the National Coordination Meeting of the10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme.

The meeting was attended by all provincial forest and wildlife secretaries and representatives of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir here on Friday, a press release said.

The meeting was convened to facilitate transition towards environmentally-resilient Pakistan by mainstreaming notions of adaptation and mitigation through ecologically-targeted initiatives covering afforestation, biodiversity conservation and enabling policy-environmental.

The Adviser said the programme was the flagship project of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for environmental conservation and protection in the country.

"The significant feature of the programme is to plant ten billion trees across country through a phased approach. The programme has been designed and will be implemented after thorough consultation with the provinces.

The tree plantation component of the programme is a replication of the successfully completed model of 'Billion Tree Afforestation Project' in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The outcomes of BTAP have been duly acknowledged by United Nations Environment Programme, Bonn Challenge and other international bodies and fora," Malik Amin Aslam told the meeting participants.

Amin Aslam stressed, "All of the provincial stakeholders, Gilgigt-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir governments have to work hand in hand with all environmental stakeholders to boost Pakistan's environmental protection and climate resilience against all local fallouts of the global warming-induced climate crisis in the country affecting various socio-economic sectors, particularly agriculture, water, health, energy, education, livelihoods and employment." Spelling out component of the BTTP Programme, he said the world's largest afforestation programme in Pakistan focuses on enhancement of the forest cover by adding 3.29 billion indigenous plants through afforestation, reforestation and regeneration over next four (04) years (2019-20 to 2022-23) to curb the impacts of climate change.

However, he said the priority areas for the purpose include conservation and enhancement of natural forests through assisted natural regeneration, road and canal side plantation, rehabilitation and re-stocking of historical plantations, restoration and improvement of scrub forests.

It also included increase in existing cover of mangrove forests, watershed and soil conservation in hilly and river catchment areas (reserved as well as community forests, rehabilitation of guzara and protected forests, protection and augmentation of dry temperate forests, Malik Amin Aslam elaborated.