Open Menu

Local Conditions To Favor Pakistan Against England: Salman Agha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Local conditions to favor Pakistan against England: Salman Agha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Pakistan cricket team’s all-rounder Salman Ali Agha said on Thursday that the team was fully prepared for contest against England and would surely take advantage of the local conditions.

Talking to the media after the second-day practice session here on Thursday at Multan Cricket Stadium, he expressed confidence in the preparation of team. He acknowledged England’s strength as a formidable opponent, stating, "Team knows the type of cricket England plays, and we have devised the strategy accordingly."

Salman Ali Agha highlighted the advantage of Pakistan’s familiarity with local conditions and added that the team was used to this weather, but England team was coming from a colder climate, which works in our favor.

When asked about the pressure of international cricket, Salman admitted it exists but emphasized the team's readiness to manage it.

To another question about Babar Azam's decision to step down as captain, Salman said, "It was Babar's personal decision", adding that the Babar performed exceptionally well as a captain and as a batsman.

Salman Ali Agha also sent his best wishes to the Pakistan women's cricket team for their upcoming World Cup campaign, offering them a heartfelt message of support.

Earlier, Pakistan cricket team continued their intensive training for the second consecutive day, focusing on adapting to the weather conditions and enhancing their fitness. Before the net practice, players warmed up by running four laps around the ground, ensuring they were well-prepared for their upcoming matches.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Weather World Babar Azam Ali Agha Women Media From Best

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

5 hours ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

10 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

18 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

18 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

18 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

18 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

18 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

18 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

18 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan