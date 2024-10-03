Local conditions to favor Pakistan against England: Salman Agha

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Pakistan cricket team’s all-rounder Salman Ali Agha said on Thursday that the team was fully prepared for contest against England and would surely take advantage of the local conditions.

Talking to the media after the second-day practice session here on Thursday at Multan Cricket Stadium, he expressed confidence in the preparation of team. He acknowledged England’s strength as a formidable opponent, stating, "Team knows the type of cricket England plays, and we have devised the strategy accordingly."

Salman Ali Agha highlighted the advantage of Pakistan’s familiarity with local conditions and added that the team was used to this weather, but England team was coming from a colder climate, which works in our favor.

When asked about the pressure of international cricket, Salman admitted it exists but emphasized the team's readiness to manage it.

To another question about Babar Azam's decision to step down as captain, Salman said, "It was Babar's personal decision", adding that the Babar performed exceptionally well as a captain and as a batsman.

Salman Ali Agha also sent his best wishes to the Pakistan women's cricket team for their upcoming World Cup campaign, offering them a heartfelt message of support.

Earlier, Pakistan cricket team continued their intensive training for the second consecutive day, focusing on adapting to the weather conditions and enhancing their fitness. Before the net practice, players warmed up by running four laps around the ground, ensuring they were well-prepared for their upcoming matches.