Local Court Extends BBA Of Maulana Abdul Malik In Rape Case Till Feb 21

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 11:37 PM

The local court of Mansehra Wednesday extended the Bail Before Arrest of Maulana Abdul Malik brother of Qari Shamsuddin the main accused of Parhanna Madrassa's child rape case till February 21

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The local court of Mansehra Wednesday extended the Bail Before Arrest of Maulana Abdul Malik brother of Qari Shamsuddin the main accused of Parhanna Madrassa's child rape case till February 21.

Earlier, Mansehra police registered a case against former JUI-F leader and district Nazim Mufti Kifayatullah and Abdul Malik brother of Madrassa rape case convict Qari Shamsuddin for keeping the accused in safe custody and supporting him.

Mufti Kifayatullah got transit bail two days ago and today the court also extended the BBA of Maulana Abdul Malik till February 21.

The lawyer's community of Manshera has formed a panel to plead the case of Madrassa rape case victim in the court, free of cost while the lawyer of the accused Qari Shamsuddin refused to defend his case after confirmation of the DNA report.

