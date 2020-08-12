UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Local Court Remands 58 PML-N Workers Into Jail For Clash Outside NAB Office

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:21 PM

Local court remands 58 PML-N workers into jail for clash outside NAB office

Police produced the PML-N workers for hooliganism and attack on police outside the NAB office where Maryam Nawaz was coming to appear before the NAB official for inquiry about illegal transfer of 200 acres land in Raiwind.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August-12th, 2020) A local court on Wednesday remained into jail 58 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers for their alleged role clash with police outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office on the occasion of Maryam Nawaz’s appearance.

The police produced all the arrested workers of PML-N before the court and an investigation officer pleaded the court for their physical remand. However, the court rejected his plea and sent all of the to jail on judicial remand.

Clash erupted between police and PML-N workers as Maryam Nawaz reached there for her appearance before National Accountability Bureau regarding a case about illegal transfer of 200 acres land in Raiwind.

The PML-N workers pelted stones at police officiasl and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office on Tuesday. Police resorted to aerial firing, shelling and baton charge to disperse the infuriated crowd. Several protesters including women were arrested.

Maryam Nawaz who refused to leave the premises initially also condemned the clash but she termed it attack on her party workers. She said she strongly condemned attack on her party workers. She said her car was also stoned but she survived only because her car was bullet-proof.

The police took several PML-N workers into custody and produced them before the court for their physical remand.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Attack Raiwind Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Car Women Muslim All Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Covid-19 situation improves as recove ..

24 minutes ago

Usman Buzdar appears before NAB in liquor license ..

35 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit tomorr ..

48 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai is at the heart of a workplace re ..

1 hour ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 20.34 million, deat ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 August 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.