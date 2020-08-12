Local court remands 58 PML-N workers into jail for clash outside NAB office

(@fidahassanain)

Police produced the PML-N workers for hooliganism and attack on police outside the NAB office where Maryam Nawaz was coming to appear before the NAB official for inquiry about illegal transfer of 200 acres land in Raiwind.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August-12th, 2020) A local court on Wednesday remained into jail 58 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers for their alleged role clash with police outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office on the occasion of Maryam Nawaz’s appearance.

The police produced all the arrested workers of PML-N before the court and an investigation officer pleaded the court for their physical remand. However, the court rejected his plea and sent all of the to jail on judicial remand.

Clash erupted between police and PML-N workers as Maryam Nawaz reached there for her appearance before National Accountability Bureau regarding a case about illegal transfer of 200 acres land in Raiwind.

The PML-N workers pelted stones at police officiasl and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office on Tuesday. Police resorted to aerial firing, shelling and baton charge to disperse the infuriated crowd. Several protesters including women were arrested.

Maryam Nawaz who refused to leave the premises initially also condemned the clash but she termed it attack on her party workers. She said she strongly condemned attack on her party workers. She said her car was also stoned but she survived only because her car was bullet-proof.

The police took several PML-N workers into custody and produced them before the court for their physical remand.