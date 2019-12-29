UrduPoint.com
Local Courts Sent Four Accused To Prison On Judicial Remand In Alcohol Recovery Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Local Courts sent four accused to prison on judicial remand in alcohol recovery cases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Local Courts here sent four accused to prison in separate alcohol recovery cases.

The Civil Court and the Judicial Magistrate No. 7 has granted judicial remand to the accused Nand Das and Parkash who were arrested by Tando Jam Police on Saturday along with 264 bottles of wine whisky.

Police have presented both the accused before Magistrate who had sent both the of them to prison on judicial remand.

In another case, the Civil Court and Judicial Magistrate No. 11 has granted judicial remand to accused Anwar and Javed alias Kodo who were arrested by A- Section Police along with seven bottles of whisky.

Police have presented the accused before the Magistrate who had sent both of them to prison on judicial remand.

The Police have registered the cases under section ¾ of Prohibition (Enforcement of Had) Order in concerned Police Stations a day earlier.

