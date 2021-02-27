UrduPoint.com
Local Footballer Laid To Rest

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 11:00 AM

Local footballer laid to rest

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Local footballer and former secretary, District Football Association Bahawalpur, Haji Khalid Mahmood who died last day was laid to rest in a local graveyard.

Haji Khalid Mahmood who remained a famous footballer in the region and participated in several football matches and tournaments passed away last day.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Dring Stadium Bahawalupr which was attended by a large number of citizens including sportsmen.

The local leaders and sports team members expressed grief over the demise of Khalid.

They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

More Stories From Pakistan

