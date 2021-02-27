Local footballer laid to rest

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Local footballer and former secretary, District Football Association Bahawalpur, Haji Khalid Mahmood who died last day was laid to rest in a local graveyard.

Haji Khalid Mahmood who remained a famous footballer in the region and participated in several football matches and tournaments passed away last day.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Dring Stadium Bahawalupr which was attended by a large number of citizens including sportsmen.

The local leaders and sports team members expressed grief over the demise of Khalid.

They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.