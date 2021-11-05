UrduPoint.com

Local, Foreign Visitors Throng KP Pavilion At Lok Mela

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :A large number of visitors, including domestic and foreign tourists, continued to throng the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion to see the rich culture, unique handicrafts and traditional music being showcased at the Lok Mela 2021.

The visitors purchased various items, including traditional dresses, handicrafts and enjoyed foods during visit to the KP Pavilion.

They termed the KP Pavilion a true image of the province, its people, their culture and handicrafts being displayed at the Lok Mela.

They also enjoyed traditional Khattak, Mahsud and FC dances and folk music with Rabab Mangay.

The KP Pavilion established by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) under the aegis of sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department at Lok Mela was the centre of attraction for the tourists and visitors, including men, women and children.

The KPCTA has established 29 stalls at the KP Pavilion to highlight the cultural and traditional handicrafts and tourism potential to attract more tourists to the province.

Artisans from across the KP, including Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Haripur, Swabi, Charsadda, Mansehra, Peshawar, Chitral and elsewhere have erected stalls that displayed the cultural and traditional handicrafts, food cuisines and music.

Many visitors turned up to the KP Pavilion that displayed handicrafts including Swati Shawls, Kalash, Khadar, embroidery, Taghar work, Bannu Royal Khaadi, stone carving, Peshawari caps and chapal, wax painting, metal work, wood carving, artwork, calligraphy, ring making, sitar making, Chitrali Patti, Gandhara Art, Drooza chappal, Sarghashay, Charsadda chappal, maizaray work, Karawa work, Sarkha, Dandas, Parunay, pottery work, Qehwa, blacksmith work, Hazara Jisti Shawl and Moti work and cultural items and jewellry made of copper and stone.

The KPCTA has also established a special desk to provide information about the cultural and tourism potential of the province through brochures, posters, booklets, video documentaries and pamphlets so that the families and visitors could obtain details regarding scenic attractions and cultural diversity.

Other than entertainment segments, the display of cultural materials at the festival proved vital in educating the visitors to value arts and crafts of the country.

