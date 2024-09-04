Local gas production stands at 3200 MMCFD: NA told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Minister for Petroleum Division Dr Musadik Masood Malik on Wednesday apprised the National Assembly that the local gas production in the country stood at around 3200 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) and about 200 MMCFD consumed in its extraction.

Replying to various questions during Question Hour, the minister said that out of the available 3000 MMCFD, 1200-1300 MMCFD gas was being provided to fertilizer and power sectors. The remaining 1700-1800 MMCFD gas was pumped through gas companies’ network to the consumers, he added.

He conceded that Sindh was producing around 60 per cent of total gas production but currently both Sindh and Punjab provinces were facing a gas deficit as the indigenous gas reserves were depleting.

He said the government was taking measures to improve supplies which include awarding new blocks for oil and gas exploration and import of LNG.

He said a package has been prepared to encourage domestic and international companies for offshore exploration of oil and gas. He said the oil and gas exploration companies have also been directed to optimize the existing resources.

He said that the then government of PTI had imposed ban on the provision of new gas connections. However, under policy, gas connections within radius of 5 kilometer in areas of new gas-discovery were allowed, he added.

Regarding the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, the minister said that the matter was sub-judice and we have a cordial relationship with our neighbouring countries. Various complications and international sanctions were there in the execution of the said project, he said.

He suggested that it would be appropriate to hold in camera session on the issue.

