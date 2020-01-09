Local Government Ambassador Program inaugurated in KP

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Kamran Bangash and Health Minister Shahram Tarakai have formally inaugurated the Local Government Ambassador Program to emphasize the importance, performance and full use of local governments in the newly merged districts

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Kamran Bangash and Health Minister Shahram Tarakai have formally inaugurated the Local Government Ambassador Program to emphasize the importance, performance and full use of local governments in the newly merged districts.Addressing the opening ceremony at a local hotel in Peshawar, Kamran Bangash said that the Local Government Ambassador Program is a mega project that will usher in a new phase of development.

Ambassadors will work to promote development and prosperity at the local level so that government targets can be achieved in tribal districts at speedy level.Speaking on the importance of the ambassador program special assistant told now government is able to asses and monitor the speed of developmental projects with help of local persons.He furthered that in selection of 120 men, including 35 female ambassadors' maintained merit and competence.

The purpose behind the initiative is to seek solutions to problem with local people.Referring to continuing development programs in the integrated districts, Kamran Bangash said that all available resources for development would be utilized in the new districts.

so that the process of development gets faster and sense of deprivation will erase.

He stressed upon the ambassadors that message of peace and development of the government should be carried out to every cornor of the districts.Minister for Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Turkey, Advisor for Science and IT Ziaullah Bangash, Secretary Local Government Mian Shakeel Ahmed, Secretary Information Imtiaz Shah and other government officials attended the inaugural event.

Terming the ambassador's program as a new chapter of development, Minister of Health Shahram Khan Tarkai said the integration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tribal districts was a landmark step after which the path of economic, social, and social change has been paved.He said that by launching such mega projects future generations of the tribal districts would be secured forever.

Minister remarked that ambassador program has been launched to inform/aware the people of the tribal districts about integration process and the municipal system.These ambassadors will play the role of real democratic forces in integrated districts.

Shahram added that the local youths of the tribal districts have been selected for ambassadorship. Who will go to different districts to inform not only about integration process but also to inform them of the new municipal system and their responsibilities?