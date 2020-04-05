UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Local Government And Community Development Dept Taking Solid Steps For Public Safety

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 12:21 AM

Local Government and Community Development Dept taking solid steps for public safety

Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Department Punjab in coordination with other departments particularly with the Health Department and Pakistan Army was taking solid steps to ensure public safety from COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ):Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Department Punjab in coordination with other departments particularly with the Health Department and Pakistan Army was taking solid steps to ensure public safety from COVID-19.

This was stated by a spokesman of the LG and CD in a handout issued here on Saturday.

He said that following the policy of Chief Minister Punjab, the Department of LG&CD has so far established hand washing facilities at 1563 public places in different districts.

With a target to promote and ensure social distancing, about 67014 public places including banks and shops have been visited by the teams and identified/marked with circles.

Most importantly, some 29502 public places like hospitals, railways stations, bus stands, busy markets, roads and squares had been washed with chlorine mixed water. Fire vehicles of Rescue-1122 and civil defense departments were being used in disinfecting and washing operations.

Some 3691 staff members of LG&CD department particularly the sanitary inspectors and workers were performing duties at different quarantine centers across the province to facilitate other departments.

According to the Secretary LG&CD Department Punjab Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, specialized teams had been constituted in the province to take care of other civic activities. Moreover, department has made 5297 safety kits available for the use of sanitation staff. Waste Management as well as Cattle Market Management Companies of local government department were also playing an important role against Coronavirus. He said "We hope that by following the policy set by Chief Minister Punjaband under the supervision of Chief Secretary Punjab, initiatives against Coronavirus would soon startproducing results."

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Chief Minister Army Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Water Vehicles Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Inquiry committee reports export of sugar was unju ..

15 minutes ago

US commissions nuclear sub but skips fanfare due t ..

15 minutes ago

India pressured Assam citizenship tribunal members ..

15 minutes ago

Moscow Region Gas Blast Death Toll Up to 3 After 1 ..

15 minutes ago

Italian COVID-19 Death Toll Surges Past 15,000 as ..

15 minutes ago

Train operation to resume in phases, once lock dow ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.