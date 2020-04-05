Local Government and Community Development Dept taking solid steps for public safety

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ):Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Department Punjab in coordination with other departments particularly with the Health Department and Pakistan Army was taking solid steps to ensure public safety from COVID-19.

This was stated by a spokesman of the LG and CD in a handout issued here on Saturday.

He said that following the policy of Chief Minister Punjab, the Department of LG&CD has so far established hand washing facilities at 1563 public places in different districts.

With a target to promote and ensure social distancing, about 67014 public places including banks and shops have been visited by the teams and identified/marked with circles.

Most importantly, some 29502 public places like hospitals, railways stations, bus stands, busy markets, roads and squares had been washed with chlorine mixed water. Fire vehicles of Rescue-1122 and civil defense departments were being used in disinfecting and washing operations.

Some 3691 staff members of LG&CD department particularly the sanitary inspectors and workers were performing duties at different quarantine centers across the province to facilitate other departments.

According to the Secretary LG&CD Department Punjab Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, specialized teams had been constituted in the province to take care of other civic activities. Moreover, department has made 5297 safety kits available for the use of sanitation staff. Waste Management as well as Cattle Market Management Companies of local government department were also playing an important role against Coronavirus. He said "We hope that by following the policy set by Chief Minister Punjaband under the supervision of Chief Secretary Punjab, initiatives against Coronavirus would soon startproducing results."