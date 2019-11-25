UrduPoint.com
Local Government And Rural Development (LGRD) Demands Rs1bln For LG Elections In Province

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 02:36 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) has demanded provincial government of Rs1 billion for upcoming local government elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) has demanded provincial government of Rs1 billion for upcoming local government elections.

According to the spokesman of LGRD, the expenditure of polling day has been demanded by the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts and added the polls would be held simultaneously across the province including merged districts of erstwhile FATA.

The required funds would be utilized for purchase of additional vehicles, security officials etc, adding other expenditures incurred on local government elections would be borne by Elections Commission.

