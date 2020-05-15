Local Government Commission recommends to suspend mayor of Islamabad

Local Government Commission (LGC) Friday recommended to suspend Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz on account of miss use of powers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Local Government Commission (LGC) Friday recommended to suspend Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz on account of miss use of powers.

An important meeting of the LGC was held here under the chairmanship of MNA Ali Nawaz Awan.

During the meeting, Chief Metropolitan Officer Syeda Shafaq presented a corruption reference of Rs40 million pertaining to intercity transport stops against the mayor of Islamabad.

After the commission members' voting, chairman Ali Nawaz Awan recommended the suspension of the mayor to the interior ministry.

In addition, investigation into the report of the sub-committee on alleged corruption of billions of rupees in tax collection of billboards in DMA was handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).