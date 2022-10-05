UrduPoint.com

Local Government Conducting Fumigation Campaign To Prevent Malaria, Other Diseases: Asmatullah Bazai

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Administrator Local Government Quetta Asmatullah Bazai on Wednesday said that after monsoon rains, a fumigation campaign was being carried out in various areas of Quetta for elimination of mosquitoes to prevent the spread of malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases

People should throw garbage in designated places so that the garbage could be disposed of in time, he said while talking to a delegation of local officials that called on him.

He said that the local government was striving to provide facilities to the people within its limited resources.

Despite the lack of staff and funds, the local government department was ensuring cleanliness in different areas of Quetta, he added.

"The process of waste disposal is also going on. Private machinery has also been hired for waste removal", he said.

"Quetta is our home and all of us should cooperate with the local government staff to keep it clean and maintain its beautification," he added.

