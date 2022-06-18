UrduPoint.com

Local Government Election In ICT To Be Held On July 31

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Local government election in ICT to be held on July 31

The polling for Local Government election in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) will be held on July 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :The polling for Local Government election in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) will be held on July 31.

As per revised schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the conduct of Local Government Election in ICT, the consolidation of results will be on August 4.

The date of public notice for Returning Officer inviting nomination papers was June 10 while the date for filing nomination papers by the candidate with the Returning Officer was from June 13 to June 20.

The date for publication of the Names of the nominated candidates will be June 21 while the last date for scrutiny of nomination papers will be June 22 to June 24.

The last date for filing appeals against acceptance or rejection of nominations will be June 25 to June 28 while the last date for deciding on appeals by the Appellant Authority will be July 2.

The date for publication of the revised list of candidates will be July 4. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature will be July 5.

