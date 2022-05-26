UrduPoint.com

Local Government Elections In Balochistan To Be Held On May 29

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022 | 05:07 PM

Local government elections in Balochistan to be held on May 29

The Election Commission of Pakistan is all set to hold poling for local government election Scheduled to be held on May 29 in 32 districts of Balochistan in a free, transparent and peaceful atmosphere

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan is all set to hold poling for local government election scheduled to be held on May 29 in 32 districts of Balochistan in a free, transparent and peaceful atmosphere.

According to Provincial Election Commission, the total number of registered voters in these districts is 3,552,398 including 2,006,274 male and 1,546,124 female.

The voters will cast their votes for seven Municipal Corporations, 49 Municipal Committees, 838 Union Councils in these districts. There are 6,259 wards including 5,345 rural and 914 urban in the said districts.

In all Union Councils, 33 percent seats have been reserved for women, 5 percent for farmers and workers, 5 percent seats for minorities in the Local Government elections.

As many as 23,835 candidates were in the run of contesting election on 6259 wards.

Similarly, 1584 candidates have been elected unopposed on general seats and election would be held 4456 remaining wards.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has setup 5226 polling stations including 576 for male, 562 for female and 4088 combined for facilitation of voters and 149 polling station are improvised.

Similarly, 12219 polling booths including 6350 for male and 5869 for female were also be set up to facilitate voters including young and female voters.

Out of these polling stations, 2034 were declared most sensitive and 1974 sensitive where elaborate security arrangements are made. Carrying of arms and ammunition inside polling stations would not be allowed.

Apart from Quetta and Lasbela, the first phase of Local Govt election would be held in 32 districts of Balochistan on May 29, 2022 as per Election Commission of Pakistan schedule.

/395

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Election Commission Of Pakistan Young Male Lasbela May Women All From Government

Recent Stories

PDMA for timely measures to deal with situation ar ..

PDMA for timely measures to deal with situation arising of heat wave

24 seconds ago
 Qualified JEST candidates to get offer orders on F ..

Qualified JEST candidates to get offer orders on Friday

26 seconds ago
 UK Introduces 25% Windfall Tax for Oil, Gas Compan ..

UK Introduces 25% Windfall Tax for Oil, Gas Companies - Treasury

1 minute ago
 Anti-polio campaign to vaccinate children in Swat

Anti-polio campaign to vaccinate children in Swat

1 minute ago
 FESCO gives employment to late employees' children ..

FESCO gives employment to late employees' children

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs At Sea

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs At Sea

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.