Local Government Elections In Hyderabad To Be Held On Jan 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 09:10 PM

The upcoming local government elections of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, slated for January 15, will take place for electing chairmen and vice chairmen in 128 union committees and general members in 491 wards

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The upcoming local government elections of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, slated for January 15, will take place for electing chairmen and vice chairmen in 128 union committees and general members in 491 wards.

According to the statistics shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan here on Friday, the elections would not be held on 32 seats of chairmen and vice chairmen because 27 of the candidates have returned unopposed and 5 of them have died.

Likewise, 140 candidates had secured the seats of general member wards uncontested while another 6 candidates have died and 3 Constituencies of the wards are vacant.

There are a total of 160 union committees divided under 9 Town Committees in the HMC.

Each of the UC consists of 4 wards.

The UCs on which the candidates have returned unopposed including the UC numbers 13, 18, 55, 56, 57, 58, 62, 77, 80, 81, 82, 96, 127, 128, 142, 145, 147, 148, 152, 153, 154, 155, 156, 157, 158, 159 and 160.

All the winning candidates belong to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) which is considered one of the 2 political parties besides Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan to be contested for the seat of mayor HMC.

The PPP now required only 54 seats to secure a simple majority with the figure of 81 seats of chairmen and vice chairmen.

An official of the ECP informed that the arrangements for the January 15 elections were being finalized in Hyderabad.

