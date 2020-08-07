UrduPoint.com
Local Government Fails To Clean City: PTI Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:33 PM

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Friday said the local government had failed to clean the city

In a statement issued here, he said said Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah during his August 4 visit, directed the local authorities to keep the city clean during the rainfall.

However, he deplored, all the roads of the district appeared dirty with depression spots on the roads accumulating muddy and sewage mix rainwater making commuting difficult for the citizens.

He said Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Qasimabad Municipal Committee, Tandojam Municipal Committee and District Council were receiving hundreds of millions of rupees funds but all had failed to serve the people.

"Of recently, all the union committees chairmen are being paid Rs 300,000 additional funds so that they can work but they have done nothing," he lamented.

Qureshi said even the light to moderate rainfall on August 6 left the roads in many localities of the city under water.

