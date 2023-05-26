UrduPoint.com

Local Government (LG) Secretary Visits Cattle Market

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Secretary Local Government (LG) and Community Development Southern Punjab Ameen Awaisi paid a visit to the model cattle market, moza Jaswant Garh on Friday

He reviewed development projects carried out with the help of the local government department here to facilitate visitors and brokers as well.

Chief Operating Officer, Haseeb Razaq Khan accompanied the Secretary during the visit.

SDO of the building department gave a briefing to the visiting officials about finished as well as ongoing development projects to be completed by the tenth of June, next month.

Ameen Awaisi directed to the local authority to offer good facilities to cattle buyers who would visit the market during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

He stressed on maintaining the required standard of construction across the venue.

