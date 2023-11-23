Open Menu

Local Government Mardan Holds Palestine Solidarity Rally

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Mayor Mardan Hamayatullah Mayar on Thursday said that according to the United Nations agreements, the state of Israel was established, but Muslim Palestinians are still deprived of their rights and are fighting for the freedom of their state.

Expressing these thoughts during a session of the City Local Council Mardan, Mayar emphasized that people worldwide, including non-Muslims were raising their voices for Palestinians more than Muslims. Across the globe, there is condemnation and protest against the oppression and brutality faced by the oppressed Palestinians.

He urged everyone to forge unity and raise their voices for the oppressed Palestinians on every platform, emphasizing that our religion encourages us to speak up for the oppressed and assist them.

"The agenda of the meeting is solely dedicated to expressing solidarity with the Palestinians, and there will be no discussion on other agendas during this special session", he added

Later, the Mayor led the City Local Council members and the public in a protest rally from the Council Hall to Bacha Khan Chowk against the rights violations, state terrorism and the ongoing oppression and brutality against Palestinians.

The Mayor presented a resolution condemning Israeli aggression against Palestinians to the Commissioner Mardan after the session.

