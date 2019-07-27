Local Government minister reviews arrangements for expected rain

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani reviewed the arrangements for the expected rain at a meeting of the representatives of local government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) : Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani reviewed the arrangements for the expected rain at a meeting of the representatives of local government

Saeed Ghani chaired the meeting at the office of commissioner here, said a statement on Saturday.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter briefed the minister that all necessary arrangements have been made to resolve the public complaints during rain.

The members of the district councils concerned informed the meeting with regard to cleaning of nullahs and arrangements of dewatering, particularly, from low-laying areas including roads.

In this regard, the meeting was told that pumps have been installed for dewatering from under-passes.

It was also informed that Pakistan Navy was also on alert to help the residents of low-laying areas.

The meeting decided that the Sindh Local Government minister and commissioner Karachi would personally supervise the situation during the rain.

The minister directed the officials concerned to cover all main-wholes and all officials of local government, Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) to develop mutual cooperation in connection with the rain arrangements.