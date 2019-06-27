Local government opens up avenue for women leadership

The speakers at policy dialogue Thursday noted that the local government system has opened up avenues for women to articulate their interest, to enter arenas of political decision-making and to advance women interests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ):The speakers at policy dialogue Thursday noted that the local government system has opened up avenues for women to articulate their interest, to enter arenas of political decision-making and to advance women interests.

Local government is an important avenue for getting practical experience in participating in politics before moving on to the national arena, the speakers argued.

The policy dialogue "Women Leadership in Local Government" was organized by Blue Veins in collaboration with Bargad.

The speakers said the under-representation of women at any level of governance and decision-making results in a democratic deficit. It has been proven repeatedly that diverse groups make better decisions.

Taj Mohammad MPA expressing his views said, "by mere representation in local government does not guarantee that women have any substantial influence over policy decisions, or that they will articulate women's interests. It depends on the incentives facing them as representatives, and it requires a conscious and deliberate action on the part of the women to make a difference. It also requires effective knowledge and understanding of how the system works" Ayesha Bano Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) and member of the standing committee on Local Govt said, "Women's equal participation and representation in local decision-making processes is critical for prioritizing women's practical needs and issues in local governments' agendas and for localizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Gender-balanced in local Govt can be an important step in helping to attain gender balance at the national levels." Rukhsanda Naz Provincial Ombudsperson on the cases of sexual harassment said, "The decentralization arrangements can promote gender equitable local level economic development and reduce poverty.

There are opportunities to be exploited in enhancing women's participation in local governance and their access to benefits from local development initiatives. There are also constraints to managed and addressed" Qamar Naseem program Coordinator Blue Veins said "while the visibility of women in local government has increased, the numbers are still very low both as administrators and as assembly members/counselors/ representatives.

The issue is not the numbers of women alone, but their self-knowledge, confidence, clarity of purpose, priorities, commitment and ability to skillfully present their perspectives. Their multiple roles as wives, mothers, daughters, community workers and income-generators severely limit their time for community interaction and mobilization Asiya Khattak Member of provincial Assembly and Chairperson DDAC (Karak) said "The under-representation of women at any level of governance and decision-making results in a democratic deficit. Women have been constrained from entering local level politics by the lack of finances for campaigning and time constraints needed to manage domestic responsibilities, income-generation activities and political work.

Iqbal Haider Butt, Programme Advisor, Bargad introduced a policy brief on women leadership in local government.

He said the quota for women councilors will remain a token representation unless the LG system supports with more affirmative actions that may include taking them in leading and executive positions on relevant committees.

There also have to be a portion of the annual development programmes allocated to women councilors. The training to women councilors should be more on functional and operation skills rather than the structures of the local government. Training material should be bilingual, he added.