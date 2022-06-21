UrduPoint.com

Local Government Representatives Of Upper And Lower Chitral Take Oath

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Local government representatives of Upper and Lower Chitral take oath

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral, Manzoor Ahmad, in the capacity of District Returning Officer administered oath to the newly elected chairmen, village chairmen, councilors and lady councilors here during a ceremony at a local hotel.

In the first phase of the ceremony, oath was administered to Chairman tehsil Mastooj, Sardar Hakim and Chairman tehsil Tor Koh Malko, Jamshed Mir. The Returning Officer administered oath to the village chairman while the Assistant Election Commissioner administered oath to members of village council and women councilors.

The number of chairmen at village council was 17 while 102 members of village council took oath of their new responsibilities. In tehsil Malko Tor Kaho, 22 village council chairmen, 132 members of village council and 39 women councilors were administered oath.

On the occasion, the elected representative thanked the people for electing them and assured that they would utilize all their energies for the well-being of the area and its people. The women councilors said there were a lot of problems in Upper Chitral with regard to women education and health saying that by working together they would try to bring development and facilities to their areas.

An oath taking ceremony was also held in Chitral and Drosh tehsils of Lower Chitral wherein the newly elected public representatives including the chairmen and councilors took oath of their new responsibilities.

Related Topics

Election Education Hotel Chitral Jamshed Turkish Lira Women All

Recent Stories

Pankaj Tripathi says Bollywood decides value of a ..

Pankaj Tripathi says Bollywood decides value of a person too quickly  

43 seconds ago
 Rupee reaches Rs 212 in intra-day trading

Rupee reaches Rs 212 in intra-day trading

23 minutes ago
 90 Pakistani students return to China to continue ..

90 Pakistani students return to China to continue their on-campus studies

1 hour ago
 Balochistan govt will present annual budget today

Balochistan govt will present annual budget today

2 hours ago
 Board of Six members formed to exhumate Aamir Liaq ..

Board of Six members formed to exhumate Aamir Liaqat's body

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.