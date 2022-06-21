Local government representatives of Upper and Lower Chitral take oath

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral, Manzoor Ahmad, in the capacity of District Returning Officer administered oath to the newly elected chairmen, village chairmen, councilors and lady councilors here during a ceremony at a local hotel.

In the first phase of the ceremony, oath was administered to Chairman tehsil Mastooj, Sardar Hakim and Chairman tehsil Tor Koh Malko, Jamshed Mir. The Returning Officer administered oath to the village chairman while the Assistant Election Commissioner administered oath to members of village council and women councilors.

The number of chairmen at village council was 17 while 102 members of village council took oath of their new responsibilities. In tehsil Malko Tor Kaho, 22 village council chairmen, 132 members of village council and 39 women councilors were administered oath.

On the occasion, the elected representative thanked the people for electing them and assured that they would utilize all their energies for the well-being of the area and its people. The women councilors said there were a lot of problems in Upper Chitral with regard to women education and health saying that by working together they would try to bring development and facilities to their areas.

An oath taking ceremony was also held in Chitral and Drosh tehsils of Lower Chitral wherein the newly elected public representatives including the chairmen and councilors took oath of their new responsibilities.