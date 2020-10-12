Local governments to help resolve problems of citizens: KP minister Akbar Ayub

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan on Monday said establishment of local bodies governments would help resolve problems of citizens at the grass-roots level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan on Monday said establishment of local bodies governments would help resolve problems of citizens at the grass-roots level.

He said that the PTI government was introducing reforms in the local government system to make it more effective for resolving problems of people at their doorstep.He said that he would soon be visiting all the ongoing development projects of the local bodies in Peshawar to review progress on these schemes.

He expressed these views while visiting the City District Government Peshawar office.Members Provincial Assembly Asif Khan, Arbab Wasim Hayat,Secretary Local Council board Khizar Hayat, Director General City District Government Peshawar Mian Shafiqur Rehman and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.Director General City District Government Peshawar Mian Shafiqur Rehman briefed the minister on various issues pertaining to the city district government.

The minister was briefed on various issues pertaining to assets of the city district government and revenue generation.

The director general said all the bus terminals would be shifted to the city's outskirts and 600 kanal land had been identified for this purpose.�The minister was also apprisedof details about colleges, vocational centers and fire brigade which operate under auspices of the city district government.

He said that quality education was being imparted in girls degree colleges of city district government. He added that steps were beingtaken to restore the past glory of historical Tehsil Gor Ghatri and Ganta Ghar.The minister was informed a car parking multi storey facility was in final phase of construction in Namak Mandi, adding it would be operational by December.

Moreover, digital screen had been erected for displaying pollution-related information to people.Briefing about the future plans, the DG said that a municipal museum would be established and homework had been launched in this regard, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said local bodies played an effective role in resolving the problems of the people.He also expressed satisfaction over the performance of city district government Peshawar.