Local Govt Act Is Not A 'holy Book' Which Cannot Be Changed: CM's Advisor

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 08:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh chief minister's Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that Local Government Act is not a 'holy book' which cannot be changed.

"The mayor has been given powers and he will be in charge of ten to twelve departments. We are in touch with all political parties including Jamaat-e-Islami, MQM-P, ANP, PSP and JUI," the Administrator expressed these views while addressing the ground breaking ceremony of Redevelopment Kakri Sports Complex under Karachi Neighborhood Development Project, said a statement.

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Member Provincial Assembly Shazia Singar, Senator Yousuf Baloch, PPP Karachi Division General Secretary Javed Nagori, District South President Khalil Hot, General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, Karachi Water and Sewerage board Vice Chairman Najmi Alam, Project Director Nazir Memon, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Managing Director Asadullah Khan and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Murtaza said that Kakri Ground where Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was married has a historic status and is a very important place for those who love sports.

"Now a modern-day football stadium, gymnasium, open public space is being built at Kakri Ground and these sports complexes will be completed in the next one year," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that today is a gift for the people of Lyari on the occasion of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's birthday.

He said that Lyari is a stronghold of PPP and known for its sports as it leads in football, boxing, cycling.

He said that they were going to launch four such projects in the next ten day, adding that Boat Basin food street work to begin in next ten days while four parks were being built in the adjoining areas.

"Sherpao ground in Malir is being started and a project is also being started in Kharadar. The construction of Malir Kala Board road was ordered by Sindh Chief Minister and work on it is also going to start," said the Administrator.

