Local Govt Decides To Build A Monument Of Its Frontline Heroes

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 03:35 PM

Local Govt decides to build a monument of its frontline heroes

The Local Government has decided to build a monument to pay homages to the services of frontline heroes who sacrificed their lives in the fight against coronavirus pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Local Government has decided to build a monument to pay homages to the services of frontline heroes who sacrificed their lives in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to build the monument was to pay an unending homage to the services and sacrifices of health staff, police, sanitation staff, volunteers and all other institutions who offered relentless and unhesitant services to the people during coronavirus situation.

Creative ideas have been sought from designers, students and experts to build this monument to the entire satisfaction of the viewers.

For this purpose a committee under the headship of Local Government Minister, Kamran Bangash would select the best idea and model for the monument that would be constructed with assistance of private sector.

A media statement from Local Government office said on Monday those interested can place their ideas at the email address of Local Govt or through postal address. The best creative idea would be acclaimed at high level.

A message issued by Kamran Bangash said great nations didn't forget their heroes and through this monument we would try to give an unending touch to the sacrifices of heroes.

