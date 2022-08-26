Local govt dept to preserve historical buildings: Secretary

Punjab Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Secretary Syed Mubashir Hussain on Friday said that Local Government department was actively working to preserve and protect the historical buildings of the province including Lahore which was valuable historical asset of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Secretary Syed Mubashir Hussain on Friday said that Local Government department was actively working to preserve and protect the historical buildings of the province including Lahore which was valuable historical asset of the country.

Chairing a meeting here, he said that historical buildings must be restored to their actual beauty, saying that a very versatile and splendid plan had been chalked out for the restructuring of walled city of Lahore under the name Heritage and Urban Regeneration, working paper had already been prepared for said project.

He also added that initially the project would cost Rs 4 billion, which would be used to restructure the Shahi Qila, Badshahi Masjid and its surrounding areas but "we are expecting to broaden the scale of this plan in future."Syed Mubashir Hussain said that the project would be completed in next five years with the support of foreign investment and was designed under Tourism Marketing Plan. This project would be a benchmark initiative for the promotion of tourism in Lahore and Punjab, he added.