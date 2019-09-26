UrduPoint.com
Local Govt. Dept Will Ensure Effective Coordination For Achieving Sustainable Community Uplift In KP:Takrakai

Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:11 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ):Shahram Khan Tarakai, Minister for Local Government laid emphasis on the efficient implementation of development projects with full support of Local Government Department.

"We need to develop an effective coordination among all local government development partners to build collaborations and avoid duplication of resources. We shall identify areas of mutual cooperation and support within various ongoing development initiatives.

Thus, we would be able to bridge the development gaps and utilize our local development funds more judiciously", said the Minister while chairing the coordination meeting of local government development partners here on Thursday.

�The coordination meeting was organised to review the progress made so far by different donor-funded programmes operating under the umbrella of the Local Government Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.� The meeting aimed at developing an objective coordination and support mechanism among different development projects implemented through the Local Government Department.�The coordination meeting of local government development programmes was attended by the senior government officials and representatives of international cooperation agencies, including EU, USAID, World Bank, UNDP, DFID, GIZ, KfW and other development partners working with the Local Government Department.�

