UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Local Govt Deptt South Punjab's Office Inaugurated

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Local Govt Deptt South Punjab's office inaugurated

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab, Muhammad Altaf Baloch Friday inaugurated the office of Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Secretariat located at Gulberg Road Bahawalpur after renovation.

Officers and staff of the Local Government Department were also present on the occasion.

At the inauguration ceremony, Muhammad Altaf Baloch said that the Secretariat has been set up in South Punjab to provide facilities to the people of the area at their doorstep.

He said that under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Secretariat would be made functional soon. He said that all facilities would be provided to the people like clean water, health, education, sanitation and other basic needs.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Education Punjab Water Road Bahawalpur Gulberg All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Turkmen-Moroccan political consultations on the le ..

12 minutes ago

Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentia ..

12 minutes ago

The development of cooperation of Turkmenistan and ..

12 minutes ago

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i earphones

21 minutes ago

All stranded Pakistanis in Europe, ME to be brough ..

41 minutes ago

Effective communication can help promote democracy ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.