BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab, Muhammad Altaf Baloch Friday inaugurated the office of Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Secretariat located at Gulberg Road Bahawalpur after renovation.

Officers and staff of the Local Government Department were also present on the occasion.

At the inauguration ceremony, Muhammad Altaf Baloch said that the Secretariat has been set up in South Punjab to provide facilities to the people of the area at their doorstep.

He said that under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Secretariat would be made functional soon. He said that all facilities would be provided to the people like clean water, health, education, sanitation and other basic needs.