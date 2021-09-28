UrduPoint.com

Local Govt Elections Will Be Held In March Next Year, Shafqat Mahmood

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 02:17 PM

Local govt elections will be held in March next year, Shafqat Mahmood

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has stressed that a fully empowered local government system is imperative to address the problems of the people at grassroots level.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2021) Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood has said the local government elections will be held in March or April next year.

Addressing a National Conference on Future of Local Government in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the present government firmly believes that democracy is incomplete without local governments.

The Minister recalled that the previous PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had introduced such a local bodies system in the province which ensured transfer of funds to the village councils.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has stressed that a fully empowered local government system is imperative to address the problems of the people at grassroots level.

Addressing a National Conference on Future of Local Government in Islamabad on Tuesday, he noted this is a futuristic system and is also demand of our constitution.

Therefore every person having political sagacity should endeavor for the establishment of local government system.

The Minister regretted that the local government systems established in Punjab and Sindh in the past were not fully empowered as the funds were not transferred to them.

Fawad Chaudhary pointed out that under the 18th amendment, powers were devolved to the provinces but these were not further transferred to the local bodies. He said the local bodies are important to improve the governance system.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said under the18th amendment, more resources have been transferred to the provinces.

The Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan from the day first is asking to strengthen the local government systems in the country.

