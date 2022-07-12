Local govt employees worked diligently on Eid holidays: Secretary LG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Local Government Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch while congratulating the employees of the local bodies for working diligently on the three days of Eid-ul-Azha, said the way employees had created conveniences for the people by sacrificing their own pleasures and comfort selflessly was highly commendable.

Talking about the successful completion of zero waste operation across the province on the third day of Eid, he said that more than 5,000 workers of local government department across the province worked day and night on the instructions of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab.

He said that the eight waste management companies had also worked well during the Eid days.

Explaining the details of the cleanliness operation, the secretary local government said that more than 3.5 million waste bags were distributed among citizens by the Punjab government across the province.

He said that he and other officers stayed in the field to monitor the operation while effective monitoring was also ensured through central and district control rooms. He said that the department received about 25,000 complaints most of which were resolved in time.

"Helpline number 1139 of the Waste Management Companies was also fully operational", he said and added that the officers and officials of the local government department had met the expectations of the government and the people to save the environment.