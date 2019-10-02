Local govt, EPA directed to submit report in drying of Katas Raj temple pond case

Taking up drying of Katas Raj temple pond case, Supreme Court Tuesday directed the local government and the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) to submit report regarding this court orders implementation by cement factories

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court also directed the Dera Ghazi Khan Cement to submit a report on actual cost of air cooling plant.

Hindu Council Chairman Dr Ramesh Kumar said the Bestway group had installed a cooling plant while Dera Ghazi Khan Cement did not install it yet.

Advocate Salman Butt counsel for Dera Ghazi Khan Cement said his client was installing air cooling system.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked whether Deputy Commissioner Chakwal was present in the court.

The Chakwal additional assistant commissioner appeared before the court and said Dera Ghazi Khan Cement had not yet installed air cooling system, they had maintained rain water ponds.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked could the factory run with rain water? and check whether Dera Ghazi Cement's reservoirs and rainfall in Chakwal were similar.

He said Dera Ghazi Khan Cement assured the court to implement its orders but it did not fulfill the commitment.

He asked the Dera Ghazi Khan Cement to renew it bank guarantee as Rs100 million fine was imposed on it.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said in May 2018 the court had asked the Dera Ghazi Khan Cement to seek water from eight alternative sources in six months.

The counsel for Dera Ghazi Cement said his client was not using a single drop of underground water.

Dr Ramesh Kumar said the commission sent by the Supreme Court had reported underground water theft and Dera Ghazi Khan Cement was fined on the same report.

By November 2018, all three factories had to install air cooling systems, he added.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said bank guarantee was also taken to install an alternative cooling system.

The court asked the Punjab government to report on the cost of water used by the three factories and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.