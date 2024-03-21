Local Govt Minister Zeeshan Rafique visits LCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique Thursday announced appointment of a focal person at the Local Government Department, promising measures to solve problems of the business community on fast-track basis.

While speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) during his visit here, he said the focal person would stay in touch with the LCCI office-bearers. He said the chamber should also appoint a focal person from its side for smooth communication.

Earlier, Lahore Chamber President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and others welcomed the provincial minister on his arrival at the chamber. Zeeshan Rafique said development of industry was guarantee of country's development. “Lahore Chamber should also play its role for Plant for Pakistan program”. He said that the Punjab government was taking steps to stabilise the local governments at the grass-roots level. “Legislation on local governments should include consultation with the business community,” he noted.

He said that the incumbent Punjab government had one-point agenda that was to provide relief to the public.

Zeeshan Rafiq said that 65 per cent of the rural population of Punjab did not have access to essential municipal services. “For the first time, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz decided to bring villages under the purview of civic services”, said minister. He further said “Suthra Punjab Program” will lead to providing sustainable model of sanitation. “The sanitation system will gradually become integrated and efficient,” he hoped.

Lahore Chamber President Kashif Anwar praised the launch of ‘Suthra Punjab Programme’ and assured all possible support from the business community. He requested for revision of billboard fees and installation of lights in markets.

Meanwhile, on the World Forestry Day, Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique planted saplings at various places in Lahore under the pledge of Chief Minister Punjab “Plant for Pakistan”.