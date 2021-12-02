Local govt plays critical role in public service: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday said that local government has a critical role to play in public service and there's lots of space for improvement.

In a tweet, he said, "not just cities but towns rule zones especially Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) will be focused upon.

He said that he has conducted first meeting with Local Government ministry team to discuss a way forward.