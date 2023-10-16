Local govt representatives protest for rights in Khyber District

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Local government representatives in Khyber district on Monday staged a protest and demanded their rights, expressing strong discontent for not releasing funds and providing offices structure.

According to details, in all three tehsils of Khyber district ,village chairmen and councilors gathered for a protest demonstration at the Jamrud Press Club. The representatives raised black flags and placards expressing their concerns about their rights.

They stated that even though local government elections were held in December 2021 for the first time in merged districts, development funds have not been allocated for two years.

This lack of funding affects not only local government representatives but also deprives the local population of essential services.

They emphasized the need for the provision of certificates services, such as death certificates, marriage certificates, and birth certificates, at the grassroots level so that the public can access these services at their doorsteps.