D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Tehsil Mayor Dera Ismail Khan Umar Amin Gandapur said on Tuesday the local government was solving the basic fundamental problems of the people at their doorsteps.

The development, restoration and beautification of the city was among top priorities and no compromise would be made in this regard, he said in a statement.

"Our main focus is to resolve the basic problems of the city including electricity, sanitation and drainage," the mayor said.

He said the provincial government was spending public money on public welfare projects while development and uplift of deprived areas was its priority.

Gandapur said the local government was changing electricity wires, supplying transformers besides addressing other issues like drainage, streets and roads.

The mayor said that the development and prosperity of the people was the mission of his government and all possible efforts were being made for the purpose.