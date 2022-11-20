UrduPoint.com

Local Govt Striving To Provide Facilities To People: Asmatullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Local govt striving to provide facilities to people: Asmatullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Administrator Local Government Quetta Asmatullah Bazai on Sunday said that the government was trying to provide cleanliness and facilitate the people with limited resources.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation that called on him at his office.

He said that in Kuchlak, Samli, Aghbarg, Sariab and other areas of the city, the garbage lying for a long time had been removed and disposed of. Moreover, spraying campaign has been started to eliminate mosquitoes in respective areas of the city to protect people from malaria.

Chief Officer Local Government Abdul Hanan Mandukhel, Taxation Officer Mati-ur Rahman, Engineer Mehershah and others were also present on this occasion.

Asmatullah Bazai said that since he took charge of the post of Administrator Local Government, he has been working day and night to clean the area and provide facilities to the people and there have been piles of garbage in the local areas for a long time.

These junks were picked up and disposed of by local government through private machinery. Cleanliness is being ensured on a daily basis in Kuchlak, Aghbarg, Simli, Kachibaig and other areas of the city, he added.

He said that People should also collect garbage in designated places instead of throwing it everywhere so that the local government staff could collect and dispose of the garbage in time.

He said that the local government conducted a special spraying campaign to eliminate mosquitoes in its limited resources to protect people from malaria.

He said that the local government was trying its best to ensure the provision of facilities to the people in the areas of the city.

