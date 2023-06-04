Local govt trying to address people problem on priority basis: Mayor Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor of Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said that the present local government was trying to build and develop the rural areas and steps were being taken to solve the basic problems along with the construction and development.

He was addressing the public gatherings at Jati Bala, Jati Payan, Takhtabad, Larama, Mamum Khatki, Pajagi, Haryana, Pajagi Bala and other areas of PK 67 and 68 in Shah Alam here Sunday.

On this occasion, Zubair Ali announced electricity, needle gas, street paving, roads, education, health vans, craft centers, BHUs, and other development works for the facility besides issuing orders to send teams from the next day.

During the open katchery, he stressed for taking practical measures to solve the problems on the early basis. The local people thanked the Mayor in the open court and assured him of all possible support.

The people informed the Mayor that despite repeated requests, no one from the district government or local government representative visited Nasapa Bala, Khazana and Lala Zar Colony to address their problem regarding the provision of clean drinking water, unchecked garbage dumping in the streets and poor sanitation.

The people of Nasapa Bala, Nasapa Payan, Lala Zar Colony also demanded that either the cleanliness staff of the SSWA or the district government should be deputed so that the work of the poor sanitation, removal of garbage dumps, cleaning of streets and provision of street lights should be completed.

They said that despite of repeated requests, no one was bothered to visit the area, either of the local government, the SSWA or the district govt.

They requested the Mayor Peshawar to take timely action, otherwise they would stage a protest in front of the district government and Mayor Peshawar offices.